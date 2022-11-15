Police discover stolen car in roadside vehicle checks | THE DAILY HERALD

Police checking cars on Nisbeth Road, behind the police station.

PHILIPSBURG–Traffic controls in the Philipsburg area in the past week resulted in one suspect being arrested for possession of a stolen car. A total of 50 cars with darkened windows were stopped by police.



Cars with darkened windows were targeted by traffic police.

Controls were held on A.J.C. Brouwer Road, Soualiga Road and behind the police station on Nisbeth Road. Officers issued several fines to drivers who did not comply with the traffic ordinance.

Also, 121 grams of narcotics was found and confiscated in the Dutch Quarter area close to Nick Spring Drive.

In addition, several coordinated actions were carried out in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) and Immigration Department personnel in the downtown area, as well as at the cruise facility.

These types controls will be ongoing, the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-discover-stolen-car-in-roadside-vehicle-checks