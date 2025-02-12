Police dismantle marijuana plantation in Cul-de-Sac hills | THE DAILY HERALD

Police found 1,100 marijuana plants in bathtubs and in a covered area.

CUL-DE-SAC–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM detectives raided a large-scale marijuana plantation in the hills near Blyden’s Drive, Cul-de-Sac, early Tuesday morning.

Acting on intelligence received, officers discovered an extensive and well-maintained growth site, including a covered cultivation area. More than 1,100 marijuana plants were seized, along with related equipment, and the entire setup was dismantled.

A man found at the scene was arrested and remains in custody as the investigation continues.

KPSM reminds the public that cultivating and possessing marijuana remain illegal under St. Maarten law. Authorities will continue to enforce drug regulations to uphold community safety.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-dismantle-marijuana-plantation-in-cul-de-sac-hills