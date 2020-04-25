Police enforce emergency ordinance in Saba, Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–A person who did not comply with the 24-hour lockdown in Saba and the order to stay at home a was issued an official report, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN said Friday.

Officers also issued a warning to several people in Saba who were building a doghouse, it was stated.

The police said they did not have any details about controls in St. Eustatius on the enforcement of the emergency ordinance in connection with the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-enforce-emergency-ordinance-in-saba-statia