Police engage students in road safety education | THE DAILY HERALD

Students of Sister Magda Primary School with their trainer from the police force.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is taking proactive steps to engage with the island’s youth, visiting several schools in recent weeks to promote education, awareness, and community trust.

On January 28, officers from KPSM’s Traffic Department visited Sister Magda Primary School to speak directly with students about traffic rules, road safety, and preparation for their upcoming traffic examinations.

“KPSM believes that early education and positive engagement are essential for developing responsible road users and fostering trust between the police and the community,” the force said.

Police leadership expressed gratitude to the school’s management and to the officers who participated in the initiative, describing the visits as a meaningful opportunity to connect with the youth of Sint Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-engage-students-in-road-safety-education