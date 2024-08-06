Police extra stop and search powers extended until Monday | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The enhanced stop and search powers granted to the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM under the Firearms Ordinance has been extended until Monday, August 12, 2024, at 5:00pm, on the order of the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten OM SXM.

The original order issued on Monday, August 5, 2024, in response to the increased number of shooting incidents in the country, expired on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 5:00pm.

“The extended order then immediately took effect,” a press release from the Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday afternoon. “Under the order, law enforcement officers continue to be authorised to seize firearms in and around Dutch Quarter. The order covers all roads leading to and from Dutch Quarter as well as in places accessible to the public in that area.”

Officers are permitted to examine means of transport (e.g. vehicles) and to require people, who are on the public road or in a publicly accessible place to cooperate with searches, both of their person and personal effects.