Police find car in Fresh Pond | THE DAILY HERALD

The car took a nose-dive into the pond.

PHILIPSBURG–A silver Hyundai i10 ended up in the Fresh Pond in the vicinity of Prins Bernhard Bridge on Sunday evening. The driver got out with minor injuries.

Central Dispatch of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM in Philipsburg received several calls about the accident that occurred around 10:30pm. At the scene, police patrols found the car in the pond, but the driver was already out of the pond.

The driver told police he had lost control of the vehicle while driving towards the stoplights and ended up in the pond.

The vehicle has towed out of the pond and removed from the scene.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-find-car-in-fresh-pond