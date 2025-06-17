Police flag surge in forged licences discovered in routine traffic controls | THE DAILY HERALD

During recent routine checks, officers discovered several individuals in possession of fraudulent documents.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has flagged a disturbing trend emerging from its ongoing traffic control operations: an increasing number of drivers are being caught with falsified local driver’s licences.

During recent routine checks conducted across the island, officers discovered several individuals in possession of fraudulent documents posing as legitimate licences. The police are sounding the alarm, warning the public that the use or possession of any fake identification is a serious offence and will lead to criminal charges.

The discovery was part of KPSM’s broader campaign to improve road safety and combat illegal activity, which includes targeted controls focusing on traffic violations, illegal narcotics, and weapon possession.

KPSM emphasises that these operations are not only about enforcing traffic laws, but also about protecting the integrity of official documents and maintaining public trust. Residents and visitors alike are urged to ensure all documents are valid and to cooperate fully during police checks.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-flag-surge-in-forged-licences-discovered-in-routine-traffic-controls