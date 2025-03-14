Police Force announces security measures for Causeway Jump Up | THE DAILY HERALD

The Causeway Jump Up, scheduled for Saturday, will start at 8:00pm at the Kimsha Parking Lot and end there 3.5 to 4 hours later.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is implementing enhanced security measures for the upcoming Causeway Jump Up, scheduled for Saturday, March 15. The event will begin at 8:00pm at the Kimsha parking lot and follow a designated route before returning to the starting point at approximately 11:30pm.

The parade will proceed through Airport Road, the Causeway Roundabout, Union Road, the Kruythoff Roundabout and Welfare Road, before looping back to Kimsha. The public is encouraged to enjoy the festivities while adhering to safety regulations and police directives.

To ensure a secure and orderly event, KPSM will enforce temporary road closures and increased security along the route. Motorists should expect disruptions in the Cole Bay and Simpson Bay areas before and during the parade. Police officers will be stationed along the route to manage traffic and ensure the safety of participants and spectators.

Drivers should anticipate delays and plan alternative routes as road closures and traffic diversions will be in effect during the Causeway Jump Up. To assist with travel planning, KPSM has provided an estimated timeline for key points along the parade route.

The event will begin at 8:00pm at the Kimsha parking lot, reaching the Causeway Roundabout (Airport Road) by 8:30pm and the Causeway Roundabout (Union Road) by 8:45pm.

The parade is expected to pass the Peter John Road intersection on Union Road at 8:45pm, followed by the Orange Grove Road intersection at 9:20pm and the Arlet Peters Road intersection at 9:35pm.

At approximately 9:50pm, the procession will reach the Kruythoff Roundabout before continuing to Welfare Road, passing the Cay Bay Road intersection at 10:15pm and the Conner Road intersection at 11:00pm. The event will conclude at 11:30pm when the parade returns to the Kimsha parking lot.

KPSM urges all attendees to follow safety guidelines. Unlawful behaviour, including the possession of firearms, drug use, physical altercations and carrying of weapons, will not be tolerated. Individuals engaging in such activities will face strict legal consequences. The police emphasise that violent incidents, including gun-related offences, which occurred during the 2024 Causeway Jump Up, will not be permitted this year.

Vendors along the parade route are advised not to sell beverages in glass bottles or display glass bottles, as these could pose a security risk. Instead, they are encouraged to use safer alternative packaging.

In collaboration with the Prosecutor’s Office, KPSM has established fines and legal penalties for criminal activities during the event. Law enforcement remains committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable celebration for all.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-force-announces-security-measures-for-causeway-jump-up