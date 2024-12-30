Police force enhances safety with targeted firearms controls | THE DAILY HERALD

KPSM continues to actively search for firearms during the weekend.

PHILIPSBURG—St. Maarten Police Force KPSM conducted strategic safety operations over the Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day period to address illegal firearm possession and promote public safety during the busy holiday season.

Police officers carried out targeted controls on vehicles and scooter riders in key locations across the island. These checks were aimed at identifying and addressing illegal activities, particularly those involving firearms.

Police successfully confiscated four firearms, bolstering efforts to remove illegal weapons from the community. However, a suspected firearm initially thought to be real was later determined to be a toy.

In connection with the seized firearms, three individuals were arrested and remain in police custody as investigations continue.

KPSM reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward illegal firearm possession, emphasizing that whether at home or on the road, individuals found with unauthorized firearms will face severe consequences.

In addition to firearm-related arrests, several individuals were detained for refusing to identify themselves during the controls. The police remind the public that all residents and visitors aged 12 and above must carry valid identification at all times.

Targeted controls will continue in the coming days as part of KPSM’s broader initiative to ensure a safer community for all.

As the holiday season continues, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has issued a public advisory on the safe use of fireworks to minimize the risk of accidents and injuries. The guidelines emphasize the importance of vigilance and safety for all residents and visitors. Parents are urged to supervise children closely when they are handling or near fireworks to prevent potential harm. Pet owners should also take precautions, as fireworks can cause severe distress to animals; measures should be taken to keep pets calm and secure.

To ensure safety, KPSM advises using fireworks only in open spaces and strictly following manufacturer instructions. Fireworks should be stored in a cool, dry place, away from children’s reach. When handling fireworks, individuals are encouraged to wear protective gear, such as gloves and safety glasses, to reduce the risk of injury. Additionally, it is essential to ensure that all used fireworks are completely extinguished before proper disposal.

KPSM stresses that safety is a shared responsibility, urging residents and visitors to celebrate responsibly while adhering to safety measures.

For further updates, the public is advised to visit the KPSM website at www.policesxm.sx or contact the Communication Department at +1 721-542-9128.

