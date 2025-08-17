Police Force hosts integrity protocol training & symposium | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during the symposium.

PHILIPSBURG–As part of the ongoing implementation of the integrity programme established by the Board of the Dutch Caribbean Chiefs of Police, under the leadership of the Chief of Police of St. Maarten and the Police Force of St. Maarten, KPSM, conducted a week of training and a symposium from August 11 to August 15, 2025.

The initiative aims to enhance internal investigation protocols and strengthen standards among the police forces of the Dutch Caribbean.

In its second year, the Integrity Programme focuses on establishing consistent integrity standards for police forces across St. Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao, and the Caribbean Netherlands. The project includes a series of training sessions designed for leaders within the police forces to ensure alignment with the integrity and transparency objectives.

KPSM leadership, including the Chief of Police and other senior officials, engaged actively in the training. Over the past year, various sessions have been conducted for police leaders, ensuring that all personnel, from top management to rank-and-file officers, are united in their commitment to integrity and transparency. More than 110 KPSM officers and other participants took part in this week of training, fostering a collaborative approach to internal investigations and accountability, resulting in a stronger, more professional police force.

The week culminated in a symposium featuring high-level participants from the Ministry of Justice, including department heads, the Prosecutor’s Office, unions, and other distinguished guests. Minister of Justice, Nathalie Tackling, actively participated and endorsed the initiative, contributing to the success of the training programme.

The symposium included expert presentations from J. Rosales and O. Bouman, who shared insights into the implementation of the Integrity Protocol. The Integrity Protocol is a vital component of a broader regional initiative to uphold a high level of integrity and enhance collaboration among the police forces of St Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao, and the Caribbean Netherlands.

By establishing clear, shared protocols, the police forces aim to increase the quality and transparency of internal investigations; foster the exchange of best practices among investigators across borders; ensure fairness and consistency in legal practices throughout the region; leverage collective knowledge and resources to improve police operations and promote accountability and compliance within the police forces.

The ultimate goal is to build a police force that is not only trusted by the public but is also characterised by internal strength, transparency, and accountability.

KPSM thanked Tackling for her support and participation in this initiative, as well as the Chief Prosecutor and the unions for their ongoing collaboration. Special thanks were also extended to the instructors, whose expertise and dedication were instrumental in making the training a success.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-force-hosts-integrity-protocol-training-symposium