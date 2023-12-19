Police force intensifies year-end road inspections for public safety | THE DAILY HERALD

A specialized team of police officers has been deployed to implement comprehensive controls during the holiday season and more controls will be conducted throughout the upcoming weeks.







PHILIPSBURG–In a dedicated effort to ensure the safety and security of both residents and visitors during the festive season and the bustling tourist period, a specialized team of police officers has been deployed to implement comprehensive controls.

These ongoing measures are designed to address various concerns, including issues such as improper parking on Front Street side walks, suspected stolen vehicles, armed robberies, illegal possession of firearms, and narcotics.

During a recent control operation conducted in the early hours of Tuesday, at around 01:10am, officers intercepted and thoroughly inspected a White Suzuki Swift on Sucker Garden Road. The meticulous examination led to the discovery of a quantity of illicit drugs, evidently packaged for resale. The driver, identified as M.E.M, was promptly arrested and transported to the police station for further interrogation.

KPSM emphasizes that these controls will persist throughout the upcoming weeks. Drivers are strongly advised to ensure that all necessary vehicle documents are readily available during these checks to avoid any inconvenience.

These ongoing operations represent a proactive approach by law enforcement to maintain public safety and curb criminal activities, particularly during the heightened year-end activities and the increased influx of tourists to the island.

The commitment to creating a secure environment remains paramount in the police force’s efforts to safeguard the community during this festive period.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-force-intensifies-year-end-road-inspections-for-public-safety