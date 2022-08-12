Police Force welcomes Governor Holiday for tour of headquarters | THE DAILY HERALD

Governor Eugene Holiday (fourth from right) poses with police chief Carl John (third from right) and management of St. Maarten Police Force.

PHILIPSBURG–Governor of St. Maarten Eugene Holiday paid a working visit to the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM on Thursday. Police gave a state of affairs presentation.

During a guided tour of the police headquarters, Holiday greeted and talked with members of the various departments, including the Detectives and Uniformed Division, Intelligence Department, Central Dispatch, Camera Surveillance and the Administration Department.

At the conclusion of his working visit Holiday thanked Chief Commissioner Carl John and the management team for organising the visit and expressed his appreciation for the invaluable service the police are providing in protecting the people and community of St. Maarten under challenging circumstances.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-force-welcomes-governor-holiday-for-tour-of-headquarters