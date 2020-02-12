Police give warning about dangerous new school game | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM says it has taken note of “a very dangerous new game” taking place in and around St. Maarten’s schools: what some have called “skull breaker” or “jump”.

“This game involves three or more students standing close together, whereby the one standing in the middle is encouraged to jump as high as possible.

“The persons standing on the opposite sides then kick or push the jumper’s legs out from under them. … The jumper then loses control in the air and comes crashing down to the ground. This can result in the person hitting their head or other parts of their body, causing serious injury.

“The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is very concerned about this dangerous game and encourages parents and guardians to speak to their children about this phenomenon and convince them not to participate in these challenges.

“Those organising or participating in this game should be aware that causing wilful bodily harm to others can have legal consequences for all those involved,” police said in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

