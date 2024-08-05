Police given extra stop and search powers following increase in shootings | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM now has enhanced stop and search powers under the Firearms Ordinance. This measure was implemented on the order of the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten OM SXM on Monday, August 5, 2024, in response to the increased number of shooting incidents in the country.

“The law enforcement officers, as of today, Monday, August 5, 2024 from 5:00pm to Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 5:00pm, are authorised to seize firearms in and around Dutch Quarter. The order covers all roads leading to and from Dutch Quarter as well as in places accessible to the public in that area,” the Prosecutor’s Office announced in a press release. “Officers are permitted to examine means of transport (e.g. vehicles) and to require people, who are on the public road or in a publicly accessible place to cooperate with searches, both of their person and personal effects.”

The number of (fire)arms on Sint Maarten remains as high as ever, despite all efforts by KPSM in recent months. The number of (fire)weapon-related incidents have also not been reduced. To date in 2024, a total of nine people were injured and five killed.

Already more than 140 incidents this year where there is a link to firearms/firearms violence have been recorded in the country by KPSM.

“On August 4, 2024, KPSM received a report at around 10:20pm with someone stating that they heard 15 shots in Dutch Quarter. The police, with assistance from the military, responded to the call,” the Prosecutor’s Office stated. “A confrontation ensued between a group of persons with law enforcement and a blockade was erected by persons in the area. At one point, the supermarket had to be protected against burglary/looting. More than 10 people are arrested and more than four vehicles are damaged (total loss) by the fire, including an unmarked police car.”

“Based on the above and other factors, there is reasonable cause, as part of the enforcement of the Firearms Ordinance, for the Prosecutor’s Office to issue a written order to execute statutory powers for a period not exceeding 24 hours for the areas in and around Dutch Quarter. This order can be extended should the need arise,” stressed the Prosector’s Office.

“The threatening nature of (fire) weapon possession and use constitutes a very serious breach of the rule of law and increases feelings of insecurity, especially as a number of serious shooting incidents have occurred in the small area of Sint Maarten and near entertainment venues, businesses and schools.”

To promote security on Sint Maarten, the Prosecutor’s Office and KPSM are working intensively together in the integrated approach to combat High Impact Crime. This approach consists of enhanced surveillance based on police-driven information, interventions aimed at a person-centred approach to robberies, an awareness campaign for entrepreneurs aimed at preventing robberies and preventive searches aimed at reducing the number of firearms on the island.

These measures were put in place to ensure public safety. The community is urged to cooperate with law enforcement officials as they execute their duties.

