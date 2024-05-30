Police identify body found on hiking trail | THE DAILY HERALD

A hiker called police on Thursday afternoon reporting the discovery of a body.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has confirmed the identity of the deceased man found on the hiking trail from Belair Beach to Indigo Bay on Thursday, May 23. The man P.K. hailed from Guyana.

“After a thorough investigation, it has been determined that P.K. passed away from natural causes,” KPSM said on Wednesday. “The body has been released to the family.”

KPSM extended its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-identify-body-found-on-hiking-trail