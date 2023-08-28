Police impound 10 scooters, issue 64 traffic fines in a week | THE DAILY HERALD

Scooters impounded by police for not meeting road safety requirements.





PHILIPSBURG–Of 145 vehicle inspections by police during the week of August 21-27, a total of 64 resulted in fines for a range of traffic infractions. The inspectors impounded ten scooters.

The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM Traffic Department conducted a series of traffic controls and other enforcement actions as part of KPSM’s ongoing efforts to maintain road safety and deter unlawful activities.

Police officers stopped 106 cars and 39 scooters and motorcycles for inspection. It was pointed out to the drivers of 18 cars with tinted windows that under the Road Traffic Ordinance, the windows of a car must be transparent: at least 70% for the windscreen and the front side windows, while 40% is sufficient for the rear window and rear side windows.The police have equipment to measure the level of transparency.

Of the 39 scooters inspected, 10 were lacking the necessary technical aspects required for safe operation on public roads. Reacting to the results of these inspections, police said: “We remind all scooter and motorcycle owners of the importance of maintaining their vehicles to ensure the safety of both riders and others on the roads.”

Police found 40 individuals loitering around various business establishments located across the island and issued warnings.

“These enforcement actions are part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing safety on our roads and maintaining public order,” KPSM stated. “We want to ensure that all individuals are aware that similar controls will be carried out during the upcoming period. Our officers will be actively engaged in addressing road safety, vehicle compliance, and public order matters.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-impound-10-scooters-issue-64-traffic-fines-in-a-week