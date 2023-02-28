Police in pursuit of stalker who drove into police car | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Police Central dispatch received a report around 7:30pm Monday from a woman driver indicating that she was being pursued by a silver Hyundai i10 on Arch Road. The woman had filed a report earlier that day, as this car had been following her for a few days.

The woman was requested by Central Dispatch to drive towards the police station in Philipsburg where a patrol was waiting to intercept the stalker.

Near the police station, the police patrol spotted the i10 and attempted to stop it by blocking the road with the police vehicle. Both officers exited the car and proceeded to approach the driver.

At the same time, the i10 driver reversed at a high rate of speed and slammed into the police car. As a result, one of the officers was nearly struck by the vehicle. In the attempt to stop the vehicle he discharged a shot to the car’s front tire.

The driver performed a spin and then drove off at full speed towards Middle Region. A pursuit was initiated during which the i10 driver struck another vehicle in the area and continued to speed towards the French side via Oyster Pond Road.

The i10 driver crossed the border at Oyster Pond, entering French territory. The French-side police were notified of the incident.

Authorities on both sides of the island are looking into this incident. St. Maarten Police Force KPSM detectives, Traffic Department and Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating the turn of events, while advising the woman for her safety.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-in-pursuit-of-stalker-who-drove-into-police-car