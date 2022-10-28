Police-in-training check vehicles  for compliance with traffic rules | THE DAILY HERALD

On Friday morning, cars on W.J.A. Nisbeth Road were stopped and directed to the sand bank along the road.

PHILIPSBURG–The rookie class of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM conducted traffic controls on W.J.A. Nisbeth Road on Friday morning. Several cars were stopped, and fines were issued to drivers that did not have the required documents.

The BPO5 class conducted the traffic control under the guidance of their teacher and school coaches.

The exercise was conducted under the guidance of their teacher and school coaches. KPSM continues to improve and further develop its personnel on St. Maarten, and it is in this climate that the Police Force is conducting training of the rookie class on the island with the aim of improving service and engaging in professional interactions with the community.

As a practical part of their module, the BPO5 class conducted the traffic control on Friday morning. Drivers were fined for not having their licence or insurance with them as well as for driving without a wearing a seat belt, and also failing to meet the technical requirements in accordance with the traffic regulation of St. Maarten.

These kinds of traffic controls will be held more often in the near future. The Police Force requests drivers to have all their vehicle documents with them while they are driving on public roads and to comply with traffic regulations.

