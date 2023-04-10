Police increase traffic controls, focus on payment of road tax | THE DAILY HERALD

Scooters and motorbikes impounded by police are stored at the Philipsburg police station.





PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM urges all owners of impounded scooters and other vehicles to collect theirs at the police station in Philipsburg. In the event that the vehicles are not collected, the prosecutor will intervene and the vehicles will be disposed of.

To retrieve vehicles, owners must identify themselves and present the necessary documents. These need to include a driving licence, proof of payment of road tax, vehicle registration certificate and proof of insurance.

KPSM warns motorists to have all papers in order and readily available for review by police officers. During the following weeks, there will be increased controls on public roads to ensure that all vehicles meet the set requirements.

“It is important for those who operate any vehicle to have attached the plates bearing the registration number,” police said. “We kindly ask for your cooperation in this regard and to ensure that your vehicle meets the technical requirements.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-increase-traffic-controls-focus-on-payment-of-road-tax