Police inspect cars in Philipsburg to ensure safety during holiday season | THE DAILY HERALD

The St. Maarten Police Force has ramped up its initiatives in the Philipsburg area, targeting drivers who have left their vehicles in bus stops, intersections and on sidewalks.





PHILIPSBURG–In a concerted effort to ensure traffic safety and facilitate smoother traffic flow during the bustling holiday season, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has ramped up its initiatives in the Philipsburg area.

Taking proactive measures on Tuesday, officers targeted drivers who had negligently left their vehicles in bus stops, intersections, and on sidewalks.

As part of a focused operation, numerous vehicles were towed, and fines were promptly issued to drivers found in violation of St. Maarten’s traffic ordinances. This strategic move is aimed at alleviating congestion, bolstering pedestrian safety, and maintaining an unhindered traffic flow during the festive period.

A special team of dedicated officers conducted comprehensive controls on Tuesday evening. Vehicles were systematically stopped and fines were handed out for a spectrum of traffic infractions. These controls form an integral part of the ongoing commitment to uphold road safety standards and address traffic violations promptly.

Underscoring its determination to tackle traffic violations head-on, KPSM is taking decisive action to enhance the overall safety and flow of traffic in the Philipsburg area. A fervent appeal is made to all drivers to exercise caution, strictly adhere to traffic regulations and responsibly park in the designated free parking areas.

KPSM emphasises the continuity of these controls in the weeks ahead, underscoring its commitment to road safety and the reduction of accident risks. Police leadership thanks the public for their cooperation during this enforcement period and urges drivers to view these efforts positively, contributing to the collective aspiration of establishing a safer and more efficient road network on the island.

“It is a collective responsibility to foster a culture of road safety, and the police force remains resolute in its dedication to achieving this goal,” KPSM said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-inspect-cars-in-philipsburg-to-ensure-safety-during-holiday-season