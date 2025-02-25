Police intensify traffic controls to enhance safety on public road | THE DAILY HERALD

Monday evening police controls on A.J.C. Brouwer Road (left) and Old Cake House Road (right).





COLE BAY–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has intensified its traffic enforcement efforts to improve road safety across the island. On Monday, officers conducted comprehensive vehicle inspections on A.J.C. Brouwer Road, resulting in six fines for various traffic violations.

In total 27 vehicles were stopped for technical compliance and documentation verification.

Further operations on Alexis Arnell Road, commonly known as Old Cake House Road, addressed the hazardous practice of drivers using the one-way road in the wrong direction to bypass traffic.

“This behaviour poses significant risks due to sharp curves and limited visibility, especially for motorists heading toward Union Road,” police stated. “During this operation, five drivers were fined for endangering traffic, while several others, upon noticing police presence, reversed to avoid committing violations."

KPSM emphasizes that misuse of one-way roads will not be tolerated and that strict enforcement will continue, particularly on roads where violations can lead to dangerous situations. The police urge all drivers to adhere to traffic regulations, as road safety is a shared responsibility essential for the well-being of all road users.

These recent actions are part of KPSM's broader strategy to address ongoing safety concerns on the island. In January 2025, the police conducted targeted vehicle and traffic controls, stopping 237 vehicles in the Bell’s Lookout Point area and issuing 36 fines for various infractions.

Additionally, operations on the Causeway Bridge and in Sucker Garden areas led to the arrest of three suspects and the confiscation of two firearms.

KPSM remains committed to maintaining public safety through proactive enforcement and continuous monitoring of traffic-related issues. The community's cooperation is vital in creating a safer environment for both residents and visitors.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-intensify-traffic-controls-to-enhance-safety-on-public-road