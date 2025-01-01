Police intervene in Downstreet altercation, suspect arrested | THE DAILY HERALD

Still from a video circulating on social media of police intervening in the altercation in the alley between beach-front properties.

PHILIPSBURG–A New Year’s Day disturbance in Downstreet, Philipsburg, resulted in the arrest of an intoxicated individual following a violent altercation involving family members.

St. Maarten Police Force KPSM responded to reports of a man threatening individuals, including relatives, in the area. On arrival, officers observed that the suspect was under the influence of alcohol. Engaging with the man and his family, police initially advised him to return home and rest to de-escalate the situation.

However, as officers were preparing to leave, the situation took a dangerous turn. The suspect picked up a brick and hurled it at one of his nephews, sparking a physical confrontation among family members.

Police acted swiftly to intervene, using force to subdue the suspect and prevent further violence. The man was arrested at the scene and transported to the police station in Philipsburg, where he is currently in custody and undergoing questioning.

While the incident is under investigation, KPSM emphasised their commitment to maintaining public safety and addressing domestic disputes promptly and effectively.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-intervene-in-downstreet-altercation-suspect-arrested