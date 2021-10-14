Police investigate armed robbery | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–Officers of the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) are currently investigating an incident of armed robbery/aggravated burglary that occurred in the village of Rey Hill on Sunday evening, October 10, about 8:20, when a quantity of jewellery was stolen. One person was injured during the incident, but after receiving medical attention at the Princess Alexandra Hospital, was discharged.

The RAPF is appealing to anyone who was in the area at this time, or who may have heard or seen anything of a suspicious nature to contact the Major Crime Unit of the RAPF at tel. (264)497-5333/2333 with reference to operation “BURMESE”. Persons can also speak to any police officer of the RAPF whom they are comfortable with and can confide in. Information can be sent via the RAPF’s Tips Website by logging on to

www.gov.ai/911 which is a secure and confidential website.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-investigate-armed-robbery