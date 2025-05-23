Police investigating school fight in South Reward area | THE DAILY HERALD

In the video a student is seen on the ground bleeding from his head

~ KPSM urges digital responsibility as video circulates online ~

PHILIPSBURG — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has launched an investigation into a fight between two male students at a high school in the South Reward area, following the circulation of a video of the altercation on social media. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

According to a statement from the police, the school’s management reported the incident and indicated it may have stemmed from bullying. The student who initiated the fight is said to have sustained head injuries—not as a result of the altercation itself, but reportedly from tripping over a nearby concrete ramp.

While no official police complaint has been filed, KPSM is actively seeking to contact the parents of both students involved to better understand the circumstances and to provide any necessary support.

Police also noted that several students at the school were seen recording the fight. KPSM is urging students to act responsibly when using digital devices, and to consider the potential consequences of sharing such sensitive content online.

“The Police Force remains committed to working with schools and the wider community to promote a safe and respectful environment for all students,” the KPSM stated.

