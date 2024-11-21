Police investigating Shoal Bay shooting | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) report that a call was received at 12:30am on Thursday, November 21, reporting that a male victim was seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds. Investigations revealed that the victim sustained at least three gunshot wounds while driving his car in the Shoal Bay area.

The police are condemning this act of violence that threatens public safety. They are urging anyone with information to come forward as even a small detail could make a significant difference.

Commissioner of Police, Robert Clark says, “The RAPF is committed to ensuring justice and maintaining a safe and secure environment for all residents and visitors. We ask for the public’s support in bringing those responsible to account. Let us work together to protect our community and stand against violence.“

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-investigating-shoal-bay-shooting