Police investigating shooting in Simpson Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

Crime scene in Simpson Bay between Paradise Pets and Pollo Hermanos. (Robert Luckock photo)

SIMPSON BAY—A shooting incident took place in Simpson Bay on Saturday morning around 10:30 between the Paradise Pets Shop and Pollo Hermanos.

A few residents on the scene said several shots were fired and it appeared that two cars were involved. They said none of the businesses in that immediate area were affected.

It seemed that the shooter was after a targeted victim who apparently got away on foot. It was not known if the victim had sustained an injury from gun fire. The perpetrator or perpetrators and victim had disappeared by the time police arrived.

The area between Paradise Pets and Pollo Hermanos was cordoned off as a crime scene as police continued their investigation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-investigating-shooting-in-simpson-bay-2