Police investigating two serious traffic accidents | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM Traffic Department is investigating two serious traffic accidents in which injuries occurred, stated police spokesperson Joe Josepha in a press release on Sunday, February 27.

One incident took place on Welfare Road around 9:30pm Friday, February 25. It concerned a collision between a white Audi and a red Toyota Yaris. The initial investigation indicated the driver of the Audi attempted to make a left turn without yielding right of way to the Toyota Yaris coming from the opposite direction.

The driver of the Audi suffered a broken nose and a few minor injuries. She was treated at the scene by the ambulance personnel and transported to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment. She remains hospitalised.

Following the investigation, it appeared that the driver of the Audi probably was likely under the influence of alcohol. This investigation is still ongoing, stated KPSM.

The Traffic Department was working on another car collision that took place on A.Th. Illidge Road around 3:30am Saturday, February 26, in which the driver of a grey Suzuki Vitara suffered serious injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, it appears that the driver of the Suzuki Vitara drove at such a high speed that he lost control and crashed into a parked black Volkswagen and thereafter into the wall of a house.

Both the driver and occupant of the Suzuki were injured, and were treated by the ambulance personnel and rushed to SMMC. The Suzuki’s driver sustained a brain haemorrhage and was transported abroad to receive specialised treatment.

This accident is under investigation, stated Josepha.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-investigating-two-serious-traffic-accidents