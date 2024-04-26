Police investigation continues in a 2023 shooting on Front Street | THE DAILY HERALD

Marked in red is the area where the shooting took place on June 2, 2023

PHILIPSBURG–The Prosecutor’s Office of Sint Maarten OM SXM and St. Maarten Police Force KPSM are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident that occurred on Front Street near Vissersteeg on June 2, 2023.

During the incident, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. A suspect was arrested in connection with the case and was in pretrial detention until recently. This individual remains a suspect in the ongoing investigation.

On the night of June 2, 2023, at approximately 11:10pm, Central Dispatch of KPSM received multiple reports regarding a shooting incident in downtown Philipsburg. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim receiving initial medical attention from local medical staff. Subsequently, the victim was swiftly transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center for further medical treatment.

KPSM appeals to anyone who witnessed the shooting or possesses any relevant information to step forward and cooperate with the Major Crimes Team. Detectives can be reached at +1 721 542 2222, ext. 208, 223, or 214. Alternatively, individuals can provide anonymous tips by calling the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-investigation-continues-in-a-2023-shooting-on-front-street