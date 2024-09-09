Police issue many fines for illegal parking in Philipsburg | THE DAILY HERALD

Police officers conducting controls on Cannegieter Street (left) and on Cyrus Wathey Square in front of the Courthouse (right).

PHILIPSBURG–Police officers conducted several traffic controls during the week of September 2-8, 2024, resulting in 105 fines issued to drivers. The majority of these fines were for illegal parking on Codville Webster Street, on Boardwalk Boulevard and on side walks in the city centre.

Officers have noted a recurring issue with drivers using Cyrus Wathey Square in front of the courthouse for parking, despite clear signage at the entrance explicitly prohibiting such activities. The police remind the public that parking or stopping on the square is not allowed. Further enforcement actions will be taken against those who violate these regulations.

St. Maarten Police Force KPSM remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors. The public is urged to adhere to traffic rules and respect designated parking areas to avoid fines and contribute to the smooth flow of traffic in Philipsburg.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-issue-many-fines-for-illegal-parking-in-philipsburg