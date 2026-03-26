Police issue traffic advisory for Unity Jump-Up on Friday | THE DAILY HERALD

On Friday, starting at 7:30pm, Union Road will be fully closed to traffic.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has issued a public notice ahead of the Unity Jump-Up scheduled for Friday, March 27, urging motorists and residents to prepare for traffic disruptions along the event route.

The jump-up is set to begin at 8:00pm from the Union Road border and will proceed toward Festival Village, where it is expected to conclude before 1:00am. The parade will feature two band trucks travelling along Union Road, A.J.C. Brouwers Road, Bush Road, Walter Nisbeth Road, and Soualiga Road.

Police are advising the public that temporary road closures and traffic delays will occur along the route throughout the evening. Motorists are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and use alternative routes where possible.

Traffic measures will be implemented in advance of the event. From 7:00pm, vehicles travelling from Bellevue Road toward Union Road will be redirected via the Causeway Bridge. Traffic coming from Arlette Peters Road and the Kruijthoff Roundabout will be diverted onto Welfare Road.

Union Road will be fully closed to traffic starting at 7:30pm.

KPSM is urging all road users to exercise caution, follow police instructions, and cooperate to ensure the safe and orderly flow of both traffic and the event.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-issue-traffic-advisory-for-unity-jump-up-on-friday