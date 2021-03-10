Police make arrest for assault in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

Police officer entering the police station in St. Eustatius.

ST. EUSTATIUS–A case of domestic violence was reported to the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN in St. Eustatius on Sunday.

A young woman ran to a neighbour around 4:00am Sunday after she allegedly was assaulted and ill-treated by her boyfriend L.D.J. (1996).

The woman claimed she had been ill-treated by her boyfriend and sustained some injuries to her face, and was complaining of pain.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested by the police on orders of the prosecutor. L.D.J. is currently detained as the investigation into that alleged crime continues. He has a history of domestic violence, the police said.

They are currently carrying out an investigation under the prosecutor’s directives.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-make-arrest-for-assault-in-statia