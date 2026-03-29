Police make arrests during controls ahead of Carnival | THE DAILY HERALD

On Thursday, after dark, police officers conducted stop-and-search procedures on approximately 40 individuals.

PHILIPSBURG—St. Maarten Police Force KPSM carried out targeted control operations on Thursday, March 26, 2026, resulting in several arrests as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen public safety ahead of the Carnival season.

During the operation, officers stopped and inspected seven vehicles and conducted stop-and-search procedures on approximately 40 individuals. One person was arrested after police discovered he was wanted in connection with a case involving threats made with a firearm.

Later that evening, officers attempted to stop two men traveling on a scooter. The suspects failed to comply and, during the attempted stop, collided with another vehicle before fleeing the scene. Police launched a brief search and subsequently located both suspects along with the scooter. The two men were arrested and taken into custody, where they remain for further questioning.

In a separate incident in the Dutch Quarter area, a third man was arrested after attempting to interfere with police duties. According to KPSM, the individual ignored multiple instructions to leave the area and was subsequently detained for hindering officers and resisting arrest.

Police say the control operations form part of a broader strategy to maintain order and deter criminal activity, particularly as the island prepares for increased activity during Carnival.

KPSM is urging the public to cooperate with law enforcement and to comply with instructions during such operations, emphasizing that similar controls will continue in the coming weeks to ensure the safety of both residents and visitors.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-make-arrests-during-controls-ahead-of-carnival