Police, marines join forces to counter recent surge in crime | THE DAILY HERALD

Marines assisted police with controls in Maho on Friday.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has intensified its response to a recent increase in criminal activity, launching joint operations with temporary support from the Marine Detachment of Dutch Defence in the Caribbean.

The cooperation began on Friday, December 12, 2025, and will continue in the coming period. The additional support was requested by the Government of St. Maarten through Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, with the aim of reinforcing police capacity during ongoing and heightened law-enforcement operations.

Under the arrangement, the marines are assisting KPSM officers with joint patrols and traffic controls, providing added manpower and visibility on the streets. Authorities said that the support is intended to strengthen KPSM’s operational capacity and overall presence during this period of increased criminal activity.

All joint actions are being carried out under the directive of the Chief of Police of St. Maarten, with the marines operating in support of and in coordination with local law enforcement.

