Police offer tips to help people avoid buying stolen vehicles | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM last week offered several tips to help people avoid buying stolen second-hand vehicles.

Police say many of these vehicles are being resold at prices far below their actual value. Some buyers do not realise the car they bought had been stolen until it is too late, “at which point they will be at a double disadvantage because the vehicle will be confiscated, they will be arrested, as well as their money will be lost.”

To avoid purchasing a stolen used car, police advise persons to never transfer money to the seller without getting a signed bill of sale.

Buyers should also request other accompanying documents, such as a copy of the seller’s identification (driver’s licence, ID card or passport), a copy of the vehicle’s last insurance policy, and a copy of the vehicle’s last inspection card or the original Carte de Grise (if being purchased from someone on the French side).

Buyers should also check whether the vehicle identification number (VIN) and engine number have been tampered with.

Potential buyers can also take the vehicle to an authorised car dealership and have them cross-reference the VIN number with the owner’s information, said police.

“The St. Maarten Police Force will continue to work tirelessly to prevent car theft, but it is only with the help of the community can we stop the circulation of stolen vehicles,” said police.

