Police officers discover a gun, suspect tries to pull it on them | THE DAILY HERALD

The four occupants of the blue car were carrying a bag of marijuana and one loaded gun.

PHILIPSBURG–Police officers patrolling after midnight ended up in a violent struggle with a man who tried to reach for his gun after the weapon was discovered in a car search. Police had stopped a car with four occupants. Minutes later the officers’ lives were in danger.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody. However, three of the officers involved in the apprehension sustained injuries to their arms, hands and shoulders during the intense struggle with the suspect.

The incident occurred on A.Th. Illidge Road around 3:35am Monday. According to a report to the media from St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, the police officers conducted a routine vehicle stop.

“Officers from KPSM Control Team approached a blue Hyundai I-10 with four individuals inside,” the release stated. “As part of the standard procedure, the officers began to inspect the vehicle for compliance with technical requirements. During this inspection, a plastic bag containing a substance resembling marijuana was discovered.”

Further investigation led to a comprehensive search of all occupants of the vehicle.

“During this search, it was observed by one of the officers that the driver was carrying a firearm concealed in his fanny-pack,” police reported. “Upon realising that the officers had identified the firearm, the suspect, identified as A.D.G.H, attempted to evade apprehension and initiated a violent struggle with the officers. Throughout the altercation, the suspect repeatedly attempted to access the firearm within his fanny-pack, posing an immediate threat to the safety of the officers on the scene.

“Despite the suspect’s persistent attempts to seize the firearm, the officers managed to successfully subdue and arrest him. The firearm was confiscated by police.”

Following his arrest, the suspect was transported to the Philipsburg police station, where he is presently detained pending further investigation.

“This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers faced by law enforcement officers in the line of duty,” KPSM stated, reaffirming its commitment to upholding the law, ensuring the safety of its officers and maintaining public order.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-officers-discover-a-gun-suspect-tries-to-pull-it-on-them