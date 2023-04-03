Police officers on a go-slow | THE DAILY HERALD

Police officers gathered on Monday afternoon to agree on the go-slow.





PHILIPSBURG–Officers of the St. Maarten Police Force are on a go-slow as of Tuesday, April 4.

Police officers made this decision after holding an emergency meeting with their representing union on Monday afternoon. This was confirmed by their legal attorney Cor Merx.

In replying to a request for comment by The Daily Herald Merx explained that the officers want to uphold the deadlines agreed on between the unions and the Ministry of Justice.

The ministry had until March 31 to start paying justice workers retroactively the differences in salaries owed to them. Additionally, he said, workers were expecting their placement letters as well as the difference in overtime for Immigration officers and police officers.

“The day came and went, the officers nor myself have not received any clarification on this,” said Merx.

A separate emergency meeting was held last week. After this meeting a letter was submitted to the Minister of Justice.

According to Merx, the officers have been patient and the slow-down will continue until the ministry has respected the dates agreed on.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-officers-on-a-go-slow