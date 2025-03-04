Police order towing of illegally parked vehicles | THE DAILY HERALD

Vehicles parked in no-parking zones will be towed without prior notice.





PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM recently intensified parking enforcement efforts in Philipsburg, targeting vehicles illegally parked in restricted zones.

Despite multiple warnings about illegal parking along N. Debrot Road, across from the Police Station, officers were forced to take action. A total of 13 vehicles were towed and their owners were later fined.

Additional enforcement took place on Codville Webster Street, Emmaplein, and Kanaal Steeg, where parking is strictly prohibited. Several other drivers were also issued fines for violating parking regulations.

KPSM reminds motorists that parking in restricted areas, on sidewalks, or in locations that obstruct traffic flow is a violation of traffic laws. Vehicles found in these areas will be towed without further notice.

The police urge all drivers to follow parking regulations to avoid fines and inconvenience. Enforcement actions will continue to ensure safe and accessible roadways for all road users.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-order-towing-of-illegally-parked-vehicles