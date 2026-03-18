Police outline safety measures for Carnival Causeway jump-up | THE DAILY HERALD

The wearing of face coverings designed to conceal identity, such as balaclavas and ski masks, will not be permitted during the event.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is finalising preparations for the upcoming Causeway Jump-Up, one of the first official events of the Carnival 2026 season, scheduled for Friday, March 20, starting at 8:00pm.

The popular parade-style event is expected to draw large crowds. In response, KPSM has announced a series of public safety measures aimed at ensuring an orderly and secure environment for both participants and spectators.

The jump-up will follow a designated route beginning in the Simpson Bay Area along Welfare Road near Kim Sha Beach. The procession will continue onto Airport Road, cross the Causeway Bridge, proceed along Union Road in Cole Bay, and return to the Kim Sha area.

A visible police presence will be maintained along the entire route. Officers will be deployed to monitor the event, manage traffic, and respond to any incidents. KPSM emphasised that public cooperation will be critical to maintaining safety throughout the evening.

Authorities are reminding attendees that the wearing of face coverings designed to conceal identity, such as balaclavas and ski masks, will not be permitted. Police warned that individuals found in violation of this rule may face enforcement action.

In addition, vendors operating along the route are required to adhere to specific safety guidelines. The sale of beverages in glass bottles is strictly prohibited, with all drinks to be served in plastic cups or other safe containers. The measure is intended to reduce the risk of injury during the festivities.

KPSM is urging members of the public to act responsibly, follow all instructions issued by law enforcement, and remain mindful of the safety of others.

Police officials reiterated their commitment to ensuring that Carnival 2026 events are conducted in a safe and orderly manner, allowing the public to enjoy the celebrations responsibly.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-outline-safety-measures-for-carnival-causeway-jump-up