Police probe vehicle overturn on Rhine Road in Mullet Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

MULLET BAY–A dark grey SUV overturned on Rhine Road in Mullet Bay on Tuesday evening after losing control just beyond the Cupecoy exit into Mullet Bay. The accident occurred around 9:00pm.

Preliminary findings from the ongoing investigation by the Traffic Department of St. Maarten Police force KPSM suggest that the SUV driver, noticing an approaching vehicle from the opposite direction on his side of the road, swerved sharply to the left in an attempt to avert a collision. This evasive manoeuvre resulted in the SUV colliding with a boulder on the roadside, leading to the vehicle flipping over.

The driver sustained only minor injuries in the incident. The accident caused a temporary traffic standstill in the area. Swift police response facilitated the regulation of traffic and the safe removal of the overturned vehicle from the narrow section of the road.

The investigation is currently ongoing. KPSM urges the public to exercise caution and strictly adhere to traffic regulations to prevent similar incidents.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-probe-vehicle-overturn-on-rhine-road-in-mullet-bay