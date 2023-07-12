Police raise awareness on property crime prevention | THE DAILY HERALD

Police statistics show that car thefts are most prevalent in Lowlands, Simpson Bay and Philipsburg (Marked in graphic as Centrum).





PHILIPSBURG–Car theft, armed robberies, and home burglaries have been identified by police as the most impactful property crimes in the first half of 2023. To help the community understand the scope of these crimes, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM launched an information campaign on Wednesday.

The campaign aims to provide the community with crucial figures and insights related to car theft, armed robberies, and home burglaries, police explained. “Over the upcoming weeks, KPSM will be releasing detailed breakdowns of these crimes, including statistics on car theft, prevention tips, and the areas where these incidents have occurred.”

In the first week of the campaign, KPSM will focus on car theft statistics and prevention tips. “Car theft continues to be a prevalent problem on both the Dutch and French sides of the island of St. Maarten, and it is essential for the community to be aware of the figures and take proactive measures to safeguard their vehicles,” police stated.

KPSM will provide detailed statistics on the number of car thefts that have taken place. “By understanding the scale of the issue, residents can better appreciate the urgency of implementing preventive measures,” police said.

From January 1, to the end of June, a total of 62 cars were reported stolen. In addition, two attempted car thefts were reported. Police provided a breakdown of car thefts per district, as can be seen in the related image, showing that car thefts were most prevalent in Lowlands, Simpson Bay and Philipsburg.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-raise-awareness-on-property-crime-prevention