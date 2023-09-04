Police re-introduce bike patrol for safety in town, surrounding areas | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of the bike patrol.





PHILIPSBURG–As part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors in the Philipsburg and surrounding areas, the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has reintroduced its Bike Patrol Unit.

KPSM said in a press release that in response to the increasing need for innovative and agile policing strategies, it had decided to revitalise its Bike Patrol Unit to enhance community safety and combat criminal activities in the town area. “This strategic move comes just in time to prepare for the upcoming high season in the next few months when the influx of tourists is expected,” it was stated in the release.

The Bike Patrol Unit, consisting of dedicated officers, will work in close coordination with regular patrol teams to provide a visible and accessible police presence in the heart of Philipsburg. This initiative aims to foster stronger connections between law enforcement and the community while effectively responding to incidents and addressing public safety concerns, the police said.

Key objectives of the Bike Patrol Unit include increased visibility, quick response, crime deterrence and community engagement

The police said the Bike Patrol officers will be easily accessible to residents, business owners and tourists, promoting a sense of security and trust in the community. The unit’s agility allows for rapid response to incidents, ensuring a timely and effective resolution of public safety issues. The presence of officers on bikes serves as a deterrent to criminal activities, making Philipsburg and its surrounding areas safer for all, and officers will engage with the community, building positive relationships and gathering valuable intelligence to address specific local concerns.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-re-introduce-bike-patrol-for-safety-in-town-surrounding-areas