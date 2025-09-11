Police reminds public of vehicle towing procedure | THE DAILY HERALD

A vehicle being towed.

PHILIPSBURG–Drivers whose vehicles are towed in Philipsburg must first report to the police station for a fine before retrieving their vehicle from the towing company, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has reminded the public as part of its ongoing safety actions in the capital.

According to KPSM, the towing process begins with officers attempting to contact the vehicle’s owner. If the owner cannot be reached, the car is removed at the owner’s expense. The owner must then report to the Philipsburg Police Station, where a fine will be issued before the towing company’s information is provided for retrieval.

The reminder comes as KPSM continues enforcement in Philipsburg, where in recent days officers have issued numerous fines and towed a significant number of vehicles parked in violation of regulations. The Police Force said it has also received complaints from drivers claiming unclear signage but reiterated that information on the parking situation and enforcement measures had already been shared with the public in recent weeks.

To avoid inconvenience, KPSM urged drivers to make use of designated parking areas throughout town or the sandbank area when seeking alternatives. Car rental companies were also called on to ensure their customers are clearly informed about parking rules and directed toward legal parking locations.

These actions form part of broader initiatives, both visible and discreet, aimed at addressing unsafe practices and pushing back against certain forms of criminal behaviour. The Police Force said it will continue implementing its action plan in the coming days and weeks.

KPSM said while it is taking measures to safeguard public safety, drivers and businesses must also take responsibility by adhering to parking and safety regulations not only in Philipsburg but across the island.

