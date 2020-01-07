Police report first murder for 2020 | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–One man is dead and another injured following a shooting incident at Welches late on Saturday evening, January 4. The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) report that they were called to the scene and on arrival found that Leroy Vanterpool (52) had been shot dead and Salih Abdur Raheem (44) from East End had sustained gunshot wounds. The late Vanterpool owned and managed a store in Welches and Raheem worked as an assistant. Raheem was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The RAPF is presently investigating the matter, and is appealing to any member of the public who was in the vicinity of the Welches Area or has any information relating to these shootings, to please contact the Major Crime Unit of the Royal Anguilla Police Force on tel. 497-5333 ext. 5047/5044 or speak to any other officer.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to the families involved at this time. The RAPF takes this opportunity to express its condolences to the family of the deceased, and at the same time wishes Raheem a speedy and successful recovery.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93787-police-report-first-murder-for-2020