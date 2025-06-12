Police seek help in locating missing brothers who travelled from Antigua | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two missing brothers who recently arrived on the island from Antigua.

The brothers, Brabely Anthonio Esteves-Vasquez and Francisco Antonio Esteves-Vasquez, arrived in St. Maarten a few days ago. However, according to information from their family, it is believed that they have since left the island under unclear circumstances, police said in a press release.

The family has not heard from either of them since, raising concerns about their well-being. Both men are nationals of Antigua and Barbuda.

KPSM is urging anyone who may have seen or spoken with the brothers, or who may have any knowledge of their whereabouts, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philipsburg Police Station at +1(721)542-2222 or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.

The Police Force said it appreciates the public’s cooperation in this matter

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-seek-help-in-locating-missing-brothers-who-travelled-from-antigua