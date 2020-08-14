Police seeking help to find machete-wielding attacker | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Police are requesting assistance from the public to find a man who attacked another man S.B.O. with a machete in the Down Street area of Philipsburg late Sunday night, August 9.Around 10:00pm Sunday, police officers found O. lying on the ground in the Down Street area of Philipsburg. He was suffering from severe lacerations to his back and torso.What transpired is somewhat of a mystery to police. “The only information police received up to now is that the victim was attacked by a machete-wielding man,” said police in a press release on Thursday.Paramedics treated O. on the scene and rushed him to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in serious condition.The detectives investigating this case are asking anyone with information about what took place to contact the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM at tel. 1-721-542-2222 ext. 204/205 or the anonymous and free-of-charge tip line at tel. 9300.Persons may visitwww.policesxm.sx to report crimes anonymously via the tip contact form. Persons can also leave a private message on the police Facebook page, Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-seeking-help-to-find-machete-wielding-attacker