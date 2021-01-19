Police seeks help to find missing teen girl | THE DAILY HERALD

Angreille Pamilly Wigley.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is asking residents for assistance in finding missing girl Angreille Pamilly Wigley (14), who has been missing since Monday morning, January 18.

Angreille was reported missing by her parents on Tuesday. She left their home on Anguilla Road around 6:30am Monday on her way to school and has not been seen since. She was wearing the orange and blue uniform of St. Maarten Vocational Training School (SMVTS).

Police request those who may know Angreille’s whereabouts to call 911 or to contact detectives at tel. 1-721-542-2222 ext. 203/204/205.

Persons can also send a message on police’s Facebook page or contact Angreille’s parents Grieselda (mother) at tel. 1-721-586-2486 or R. Richardson (stepfather) at tel. 1-721-554-4526.

“Angreille, if you are reading this, please contact the police or your mom and dad and let them know that you are safe,” said police in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

