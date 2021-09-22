Police show how to deal with bullying in schools | THE DAILY HERALD

Fifth graders of Seventh Day Adventist Primary School getting advice from police.

PHILIPSBURG–“If you turn and face the other way when someone is being bullied, you might as well be the bully too.” That is the message St. Maarten Police Force KPSM sent out this morning to raise awareness about bullying.

On September 16, upon invitation from the Seventh Day Adventist Primary School, personnel of KPSM’s Youth and Morals Division held an anti-bullying and cyberbullying information session for fifth graders.

Via information sessions like the one at the primary school, KPSM aims to establish a more meaningful and positive connection between police officers and children in elementary and secondary schools.

The KPSM management team expresses gratitude to Seventh Day Adventist School for its invitation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-show-how-to-deal-with-bullying-in-schools