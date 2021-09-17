Police show schoolchildren how a K9 helps in the arrest of a suspect | THE DAILY HERALD

Police officer demonstrates how a police dog helps take down a suspect.

PHILIPSBURG–In an ongoing effort to bridge the gap between the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM and St. Maarten’s students, a group of police officers is conducting a series of information sessions at several schools.

Majors J. Boyrard and I. Woodley gave the K9 demonstration.

Schoolchildren had a field day learning about the police.

Two police officers gave a presentation at Learning Unlimited Preparatory School on September 16. Majors J. Boyrard and I. Woodley with the police K-9 Oscar demonstrated how an arrest is made with deployment of a police K-9.

After the demonstration, the officers explained the types of police dogs and their skills, and answered students’ questions.

The KPSM management team thanked Learning Unlimited for inviting the officers.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-show-schoolchildren-how-a-k9-helps-in-the-arrest-of-a-suspect