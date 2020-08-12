Police shows up at LU to close school | THE DAILY HERALD

Police officers can be seen on the schools campus this morning as students arrive on campus.CAY HILL–The Police Department KPSM showed up the Learning Unlimited (LU) Preparatory School in Cay Hill to close the school Wednesday morning.

LU opened its doors to welcome its students back to school as per schedule this morning. As students arrived on campus to attend their first day back, several police officers were present to inform the school that it will have to close its doors.

The Daily Herald was contacted by a concerned parent who shared that there are many parents who do not share the views of the head of school Daunesh Alcott.

“We the parents want the public to know that Mr. Alcott is speaking on behalf of all the parents when there are a lot of us who [do – Ed.] not share his views.

“It sends a wrong message to society. He makes it seem as though we as parents and [the] school place ourselves above the law and [are] superior to public schools when in fact that is not true,” said one parent.

In a press release yesterday Alcott stated that the school will be opened as planned and the school will communicate during the course of today with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Public Health to solve any differences in the way forward for not only educating students.

The newspaper understands that the school will be consulting with its legal team on this matter.

