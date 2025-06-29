Police step up weekend patrols, arrest suspect in armed robbery | THE DAILY HERALD

The weekend operations took place in Philipsburg, Cole Bay, and Simpson Bay, and were led by KPSM’s Control Team.





PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM intensified its weekend operations across key districts, targeting criminal activity and traffic violations. The operations focused on illegal firearms, narcotics, and traffic compliance—particularly violations involving heavy equipment on public roads.

Over the course of the weekend, officers issued 40 fines for various infractions and carried out thorough inspections of vehicles and individuals in Philipsburg, Cole Bay, and Simpson Bay. The increased police presence also served to deter potential criminal activity and improve public safety in high-traffic areas.

KPSM reminds all motorists to keep their vehicle documentation in order and readily available when operating on public roads. Required documents include a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration, and insurance.

In a separate incident, police arrested a minor in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Soualiga Road on Friday. The boy was arrested two days later, early Sunday morning, after the victim of the robbery reported the stolen iPhone’s location. The device was traced to the Sucker Garden area, where responding officers located the suspect in possession of the phone.

The minor was taken into custody, and the parents were promptly informed. The suspect was transported to the Philipsburg Police Station for further questioning as the investigation continues.

These operations underscore KPSM’s commitment to maintaining law and order, enhancing public safety, and bringing perpetrators to justice. The police urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 911 or using the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Controls will continue in the coming weeks as part of the force’s broader crime prevention strategy.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/police-step-up-weekend-patrols-arrest-suspect-in-armed-robbery